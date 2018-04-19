E ai ki Tā Michael Jones ko te aroha noa te rongoā ki ngā whakawhiu a Israel Folau

Kua puta ngā whakaaro o ngā ika a whiro o te ao Whutupōro arā, ko Tā Michael Jones rāua ko Tākuta Farah Palmer e pā ana ki ngā whakawhui a Israel Folau e pā ana ki te hunga takatāpui. I tohua rāua hei mema poari mō te uniana whutupōro o Aotearoa, i tā rātou hui ā-tau i Te Whanganui a Tara.

E ai ki te ika a whiro o te ao whutupōro, e ai ki a Tā Michael Jones, he pononga hoki a Te Atua, ko te aroha ki te tangata te rongoā ki ngā whakawhiu a Israel Folau ki te hunga takatāpui

“Doing it respectfully and I suppose with wisdom. There needs to be a lot of love and a lot of grace, particularly as Christians and people of faith.”

Ko Jones rāua ko tākuta Farah Palmer i whai wāhi ki te Arotakenga Whakamana me Te Haepapa o te Uniana Whutupōro o Aotearoa, i tērā tau.

“The inclusion of the rainbow community around the sport is certainly alive and well,” said NZRU Chair, Steve Tew.

“We didn't really see the need for us to get involved in an issue that involved an Australian player. We've been very clear. We've got policies, we've been through the rainbow tick certification.”

“As long as it's about kotahitanga, unity, whanaungatanga, aroha, just making sure everybody feels loved and included in the rugby space,” said Dr Palmer.

Tutū ana te puehu i te hautipua whutupōro o ngā Warapī i a Folau i te paepae kōrero me āna whakawhiu ki te hunga takatāpui. Wheoi hei tā Jones, he hoa tata a Folau nōna hoki.

“I do know Israel, he's a good man, he's got a good heart and he's got a strong faith and he's a friend,” he said.

“And so my heart goes out to him at this time.”

Hei tā Steve Tew, ka kōkiri tonu rātou i ngā kaupapa kia uru ai te katoa, ahakoa ko wai ki te tākaro nei.

Ko Tā Michael Jones te toa whakaihu waka i tana hoariri, i te mema o mua o te Rōpū Reipa, i Annette King, kia eke rānō hei mema tauhōu mō te Uniana

Kua hoki atu a Tākuta Farah Palmer hei māngai Māori mō te poari.