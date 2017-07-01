Dagg grabbing opportunity at Fullback

A ko ake nei ko te tukinga tuarua mō te Kapa Ōpango ki ngā Raiona o Piritana Nui, he tukinga me wikitoria nga Raiona.

He wā tē matapaetia e te Ōpango nō Kahungunu ka eke.

Ko tā Israel Dagg, "It's a good opportunity at the back, we've got some pretty exciting players outside me, and inside me. For me, it's just nailing my role throughout the week, and then come Saturday, nailing my role and just worrying about my job, and the boys will worry about there."

Ka kore a Ben Smith mō te hoki ki te kapa Ōpango, hāunga anō te piki o te ora ki a ia. Ko tā Hansen, he haumaru kē i a ia.

Ko tā Steve Hansen, "we're just going to take our time with him and get him back where we need him to be."

Hei tā Dagg, "Obviously, it's a big test, big series for the All Blacks. But at the end of the day, he's got two little kids, a beautiful wife."

E mōhio ana a Dagg ka werohia ngā Ōpango mēnā rātou ka hinga, nā whai anō te whainga nui kia wikitōria.

Ko tā Dagg, "This is going to be make or break for them, and for us as well. We know that, and they're trying the combinations. I'm looking forward to Saturday."

Nā ngā piki me ngā heke o tērā wiki, e mōhio ana a Hansen, ko te kapa Ōpango kē pea tērā e whai whiore ana i tēnei wiki.

Hei tā Hansen, "It's about two teams playing a test match. Last test was a beauty. With a little bit of luck, and little bit of finish, they could have won the test match."

He āhua pai te rēkoata a ngā Raiona ki Te Whanganui a Tara, e rua āna wikitōria ki ngā Ōpango. Ko te manako a ngā manuhiri, kia tuia anō he toahanga, kia ora tonu ai rātou i te whakataetae.

