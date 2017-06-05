Counties-Manukau Stingrays snatch victory in tense final

I tata kapohia te kapa Akarana Falcons i te taitara toa kua whitu tau e puritia ana e te kapa Counties Manukau. He tukinga pātata, engari kihai a Hilda Peters mo te tuohu noa.

Mai i te timatanga, ka rongo a Akarana he wikitoria te whai a ngā Stingrays, whai muri i te hinganga i te tukinga tuatahi.

Na Shontelle Woodman raua ko Crystal Tamarua nga piro tuatahi o te keemu.

E whakahiamo ana a Madison Bartlett i ngā Kaiwhiriwhiri Kiwi Ferns whaimuri i tana kēmu tuatahi i te tukinga ANZAC. Nā tana piro rātou i puta kia tekau mā whā ki te kore ngā tatau.

Heoi, kāore ngā Stingrays mō te mate wheke, kātahi anō rātou ka whai tatau i mua i te wehenga rua, mā te piro a Jocephy Daniels ka pērā.

Ka maaro ake te tū a Counties Manukau i te wehenga tuarua. Nā Atawhai Tupaea i whakatata ngā whakaihuwaka nō tērā tau ki te kapa Falcons, he piro ki te kōkonga.

Rima mēneti e toe ana kātahi ka haruru mai ngā kaitautoko Stingrays me te mahi takitahi a Krystal Rota.

Rere tōtika te whana, kia taurite nga tatau.

Kotahi anō te whai piro ki a Counties-Manukau, kāore rātou mō te moumou, nā Hilda Peters rātou i puta te ihu a ngā Stingrays.

Hei tā Krystal Rota, Kāpene Stingrays, "It's amazing, especially after coming back like that. Losing, and playing catch-up football is not good, but I'm glad we made the comeback."

Ko tā Alice Vailea, Kāpene Falcons, "We gave it to them in the first 60 minutes, and it's just unlucky on the penalties that we kept giving them and they scored off those tries. But big ups to our girls, they tried and that's all we can ask for as captains."

He taitara anō ki te kāpata, ka tāea tētāhi te pēhi i te aru a ngā Sintgrays kia tekau ngā taitara?

