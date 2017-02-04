Broncos off to a winning start

E mātai whakamua ana te kapa Broncos whai muri i tā ratou wikitoria tuatahi i te rā tuatahi o te whakataetae NRL Takiiwa ki te Taiwhanga o Eden. I turaki rātou i te kapa Melbourne Storm e tekau mā waru kaute ki te whā ngā tatau whakamutunga o te tākaro tuaono o te tātāwhainga nei.

E rua ngā piro karapīpiti ki te toki Broncos nei a Jordan Kahu i tā rātou tākaro tuatahi o te whakataetae ki te kapa Storm

Hei tā Anthony Milford – Kapa Broncos, “We have got some good outside backs, but Melbourne Storm are known for their defence and I think they proved that today.”

I eke anō te tautōhito nei a Benji Marshall ki te mura o te ahi mō te tākaro tuatahi me te tira Broncos. I mau te kapa i ngā poraka he kowhaiwhai māori o runga i tanikotia e Kahu rāua ko Alex Glenn.

Ahakoa te mate ururoa a te kāpene takirua Storm a Kenny Bromwich me tana kapa, he nanaki rawa ngā Broncos, ko Adam Blair anō tērā e hāpai ana i ngā Hoiho.

Ki te tākaro tuawhitu, ko ngā toa o te tau rua mano ngahuru mā whā, arā ko ngā Cowboys i turaki te kapa Roosters e rua tekau mā whitu kaute ki te tekau mā rima kaute.

Ko tā Johnathan Thurston - Kāpene Cowboys, “You come here to have some fun and the main thing is to control the ball and the ruck speed and when you can do that opportunities open up for you.”

I ū atu a Kylan Ponga ki uta mō tana piro tuatahi ki a wikitoria ai tana kapa.

Hēoi he hinganga te āhua mō te kapa Warriors i tā rātou tākaro ki te kapa Manly. Ko Manly i toa e tekau mā rima kaute ki te tekau mā tahi.

Hei tā Ruben Wiki - Kāpene Warriors, “In this game of Nines you have to control the ball and if you trip over too much you will suffer in defence.”

Hei te ahiahi nei tākaro atu ai rātou ki ngā toa whakaihuwaka o te wā ara ko te kapa Eels.