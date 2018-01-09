Breakers welcome NBA import

I tae mai anō te Kirihimete ki a Breakers, e rua tekau ma ono tau tōna pakeke.

Nōnanahi noa tae mai ai a Christmas, heoi tere rawa tana kake ki te kōti i te rangi nei i a ia ka whakangungu mō tāna kēmu tuatahi ki Illawarra Hawkes hei ēnei rangi okioki.

Hei tā Christmas, "I pretty much met everyone today, except for DJ I've known him for a while but everyone's been open armed to me. They're happy that I'm here and I'm just happy to be here. Coming from the NBA is a big deal but I just want to come out here and play my game, I don't want to come out here and do too much. The team already have their thing going on. I just want to gel into it and contribute as much as I can."

Nā tōna urunga ka mahue mai ko James Hunter kua iwa mēneti noa iho tōna wā ki te kōti i tēnei tau tākaro. Hei tā Henare he nui ke ngā pūkenga o Christmas.

"Offensive rebounds, a target for us on the rim, he look's to have a pretty decent touch around the rim around. He's got a decently strong body, so he should be able to play through some contact and then defensively obviously helping us out on the boards and as a rim protector as well."

Kua kī te rārangi manene. Ka piri atu a Christmas ki a Edgar Sosa me tana hoa nō te wā kainga o Philadelphia a DJ Newbill.

Hei tā Christmas, "I kept in contact with DJ and when this opportunity came up DJ and Eric Devendorf hit me up and told me about the situation. I thought it was a good fit for me. I just want to come here and have fun and enjoy NZ."

Ka tuki atu ngā Breakers ki a Hawkes hei te Pōhoroi.



