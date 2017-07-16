Black Ferns have the team to win WRWC

Ko te matapae a Fiao'o Faamausili ka toa i te kapa Mamaku o te wā te whakataetae whutupōro wāhine o te Ao ka tū ki Airangi. Hei tērā marama kaikapua atu ai te kapa, rua tekau mā waru toa te nui, ki tarawāhi, ki te whai taitara ā-ao tuarima.

Ko tana whakataetae o te ao whakamutunga hoki tēnei, ā, kai te hiahia a Fiao'o Faamausili ki te wikitōria.

Hei tā te Kāpene o te Kapa Mamaku, ko tā Fiao'o Faamausili, "I'm wanting to come away on a high and just making sure that Women's Rugby in general and as well as the Black Ferns rugby is heading in the right direction."

Kua neke whakamua kē mai rātou i te hingahinga i Ingarangi, i Rotorua.

Hei tā te Haika o te Kapa Mamaku Selica Winiata, "I think it brings more confidence, rather than negativity. It's always hard to take a loss, especially on home soil. "

Ko tā Faamausili, "I think that's amped the girls, their anger, and their urgency into training as well."

He pakeke, he rangatahi hoki tō te tīma, tokorua o rātou he waewae tapu i te tātāwhāinga kua otia nō Pipiri.

Ko tā te Toparua o te Kapa Mamaku, ko tā Theresa Fitzpatrick, "All the girls here have very high standards, and so I just knew that if I just tried as hard as I could, put everything, it would be ok."

Hei tā Kaiwhītiki o te Kapa Mamaku Becky Wood, "Just being able to play 80 minutes for your debut, starting, you know, not coming off the bench was just awesome."



Ko tā Faamausili, "They've got the right attitude, and they'll go a long way in the Black Ferns jersey."

Kāore e kore, mā te whēako o te haeranga ki Airani e āwhina ai tā ngā Mamaku aru i te taitara kua roa kē e karo anō, mai anō i te tau rua mano tekau. GRAB4a - Fiao'o

Hei tā Winiata, "The culture that they have, and the people are amazing. We're looking forward to it.



"We went there end of last year. To be fair, they were really welcoming to use. But, we're going over there to do one job, and one job only and that is to win the World Cup."

Kotahi anō hui whakaharatau kai te toi, i mua i te wehenga ki te whakataetae o te ao hei te Hereturikōkā.

