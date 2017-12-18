Baton passed to 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

He rā whakanui i te ahurea me te ao hākinakina. Ko te kaihiki maitai tērā a Richie Patterson e tāpae atu ana i te Rākau a te Kuini ki te aroaro o te Marae o Te Mānukanuka o Hoturoa ki Tāmaki i tēnei rā.

“We were welcomed onto the Marae- and it was fantastic- by the kaumātua and handed the baton over to Holly Robinson who is going to be taking it down to Queenstown and throughout the Christchurch and Kaikoura,” hei tā Patterson.

I haria te rākau nei mai i te Whare Kīngitanga o Buckingham i Rānana, mā ngā whenua whitu tekau.

“There’s going to be a lot of community events happening over the next few days involving the Queen’s Baton and the message that it’s delivering of bringing everyone together, the excitement leading into the Commonwealth Games. So get involved, get down to the local events, it will be lots of fun,” hei tā Patterson.

I riro i a Richie Patterson te mētara koura i ngā taumāhekeheke Hoawhenua i Glasgow.

Ā, ko te manako ka hua ano ia.

“I’m in great shape. I’m just putting a lot of hard work in over the summer, trying to keep my body weight up, so it’s perfect time for Christmas to roll around. I'll be eating all of the food and then training it off with all the weights that I'll be doing.”

Ināianei ka haere te rākau nei whakatetonga atu ki te Waipounamu, i mua i tana taenga atu ki tana kainga ki the Gold Coast i mua tonu i te Kirihimete.