Baabaas welcomed to Northland

Haruru pai te whenua i te ekenga mai o te kapa Barbarians mo te tukinga tuatahi mai ra ano i te kainga ki tetahi tima no tawahi.

Mo tenei poumua mo Tamaki Makaurau, he hokinga tenei ki waenganui i te whanau o Te Taitokerau.

Hei ta Marcel Renata (Ngati Whanaunga, Ngai Takoto), “Bro it’s the biggest game in my career really. Not many people get the opportunity to, you know, they come every so often so yeah mate looking forward to it and I'm going to try and make the most of it.”

Ko ta Mattie Matich (Ngati Tarara), 23 million viewers or something yknow even this the media being around it it’s pretty new to me so you know I'm just embracing it and I'll get amongst it.

Hei tenei ahiahi te parakitihi tuatahi a te kapa ki Toll Stadium me te aki a nga matua o te kainga e rapu utu tonu nei mo te tuking patata a nga Raiona ki nga Taniwha i konei e ono tekau ma whitu tau ki muri.

Ko ta Roger Randall, Kaiako Tuarua, “We want to play a pretty exciting brand we've picked a lot of players that are not in the super rugby teams at the moment but they're young up and coming players and a few older players with experience that have been at that level. So we like to play with a little bit of innovation but yeah hopefully we can come up with a couple of plays that might surprise them.”

Hei te taite e haere mai nei whakaingoatia ai te tima takaro.