Anzac Test – Kiwis looking to make a comeback

He pō whakahirahia tēnei mō te kēmu rīki, kei te tūtaki a te kapa Kiwi i ngā Kāngarū i te kēmu ANZAZ ā-tau hei te pō nei ki Canberra. Kua whakaingoatia e David Kidwell te tīma teitei ake, ko te nuinga ko te tuarā o te kapa Warriors.

He mīharo rawa te kapa o Aotearoa me ngā kaitākaro toki a Kieran Foran rātou ko Shaun Johnson, ko Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, me Isaak Luke hoki.

Hei tā Kidwell ki ngā Kaipāpaho, “Their leadership is of high standard. The energy that they bring. In this short week we've had to come together really tight and really fast and prepare well."

Me eke te kapa Kiwi ki te taumata teitei kia toa ai rātou, tekau mā whitu ngā kēmu, tekau mā rima ngā wikitoria a Ahitereira. Me wawao hoki ngā poumua i a Johnathan Thurston rāua ko Cooper Cronk.

E ai ki te Kapene o te Tima Kiwi a Jessie Bromwhich, “Obviously we just to keep it fairly simple. We've had a short turn around, me boys have played, this will be their 3rd game in eleven days so we've just got to keep it simple."

He kēmu whakatika ki a Rusell Packer, nāna nei i tukuna kia toru tau ki te whareherehere me tana patu i te tangata. Nō tana whiringa, kua tautokona ia e te tini me te mano, whānau mai, kaitākaro mai.

E ai ki a Kidwell, “To hear some of his stories that he went over when he was inside is pretty humbling.”

Hei tā tētahi Kiwi o mua a Sione Faumuina, “To see him be selected after six years being out of the Kiwis and what he went through is testament to his character.”

Kua whakahētia te NZRL e ngā kaiwhakapāho o Ahitereiria me te kore whakatairanga i te kēmu.

E ai ki a Kidwell, “We want international football to be at the pinnacle. We'll do our part, but the past we can do is to have a great game.”

Rua mano tekau ma rīma te wā whakamutunga i tūraki a Aotearoa i a Ahitereiria ki Poitikape. Koine te wā pai ake ki te kapa Kiwi kia toa ai anō i ngā Kāngarū.