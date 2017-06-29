All Blacks ready to unleash Laumape

Ko te kōkuhutanga o Ngani Laumape ki te kapa Ōpango hei te Rāhoroi nei ki te kapa Raiona o Piritana Nui. Nā runga i te autaia o Laumape i te kapa Hurricanes i tēnei tau, kua whai ia i te whakaae a Steve Hansen.

Nā ēnei piro, me ēnei oma tōtika kua kōwhiria e Steve Hansen tēnei pou Waenga nō te kapa Hurricanes

Ko tā Steve Hansen, Kaiako, "He didn't have too many options after watching him play did he? He just continued the form he had in Super Rugby into what was a level above that."

E hīkaka ana ōna hoa pēnei i a Brodie Retallick kia hoki ia ki te whakararu anō i te hoariri .

Hei tā Brodie Retallick, Poumua, "It's great for him to get this opportunity, and I think he's performed extremely well in the midfield with the Hurricanes this year. So it's exciting for him, and see what he can do on the international stage."

Ahakoa ka ngana ngā Raiona ki te aukati i a ia, mā wai kē ia e aukati ka haratau ana te kapa?

Ko tā Anton Lienert-Brown, Pou Waenga, "You sort of try steer away from him a bit. Maybe Sonny and Ngani, they run at each other. They're a pretty good matchup."

Retallick, "He's well-built and he's pretty stocky. I haven't had to try and tackle him at training, but we've got a pretty full on training this afternoon, so who knows."

Kua whiriwhiri hoki a Steve Hansen i tētahi kapa ka taea te matakite ake i ngā nekehanga a te apitihana. I te rangi nei, kāore ia mō te paku whāki i te rautaki mō te kēmu tuarua.

Whatever team they pick is a small part of that. So how they use that team to defend, and what type of defence they use will depend on what we do.

Tērā tērā, me ārai e ngā Raiona ngā Ōpango e whanake ake nei, kēmu mai, kēmu atu.