Kaupapa: Rugby League World Cup

'Ae rānei me koke tonu ahau?' tā Kaiako Kiwi David Kidwell

  • Te Whanganui-ā-Tara

E whakaaro ana te kaiako kapa Kiwi, a David Kidwell mena me noho rānei ki tōna tūranga, whai muri i te hinganga ki a Whīti ināpō, e rua ki te wha ngā tatau. Hei tā Kidwell ki te hunga pāpāho i tēnei ata, kei te whakaaro tonu ia.

Kāore a David Kidwell mō te huna i tāna pāpōuri ki ngā hunga pāpāho i te hinganga whiringa whāiti ki a Whīti.

'You put your heart and soul into a campaign, that's everyone and obviously we came up short on that result.'

Hei tāna anō hoki e noho tārewa ana tōna tūranga me te kapa, ā me whai wā anō ia ki te whakaaro tonu.

'I have to really sit down and think about do I want to carry on with what we've started here.'

Ka oti i te kapa tākaro ki te ipu a ao i tēnei tau whai muri i te hinganga tuarua karapīpiti ki tētahi kapa pae tuarua i ngā wiki e rua. Hei tā Kidwell he nui tonu ngā painga.

'We've unearthed some young talent there. I've seen Joe Tapine this time last year how much he's grown, he's a future leader. Danny Levi - there's question marks over him or Isaac Luke. He's been exceptional throughout the whole campaign. Nelson, he's only 21 .'

Hei tērā wiki whanake ai he aromatawai mō ngā kaimahi o te kapa mō te tauhou.

