Zealandia sets 110 traps to catch suspected rogue weasel

Kei te rapu riha ngā Kaimahi ki Zealandia whai muri tāna uru atu ki Te Māra o Tāne. Ko te whakapae he wītara, na te kitenga o ōna tapumati i tēnei wiki, ā, he kotahi rau neke atu ngā hinaki kua tuku kia mauhere i a ia.

He whakarite hīnaki kia mau ai te nanakia, engari kaore ano kia mōhio i pēhea kē tana kuhu mai ki konei.

Ko tā te Kaiwhakahaete Ātawhai o Zealandia a Tākuta Danielle Shanahan "A very small weasel could very easily have been carried by a harrier or another bird of prey over the sanctuary and dropped in for example, it could have got in through a gate if exact protocols weren't followed."

I kapohia ngā tapumati a te kīrehe i te Rāhina, ā, na tētahi manuhiri te whakapae he wītara i kite itaenihi. Kei te whakamātautautia anō te taiapa haumaru kia mōhio ai he pakari tana tū.

Ko tā Tākuta Shanahan "Unfortunately with something like a weasel, a very small weasel could get through a hole in a fence roughly the size of my thumb so it's not a very big hole that we're looking for here."

He mounu ki ngā hinaki, he hēki he mīti rānei, kia hopu i te nanakia, ka uru atu, ā, POP te wītara.

Ko tā Tākuta Shanahan"The weasels are related to the stoats and the ferrets and In New Zealand they have a massive impact on our wildlife.

“They're incredible hunters, well adapted to finding birds' nests and they will often take eggs, chicks and sometimes adult birds off the nest as well."

He tekau tau kua hipa nō te urunga mai o tēnei momo kirehe ki konei. Hei tēra wiki timata te ngau a ngā hinaki.