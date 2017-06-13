Winter means less free fish off-cuts for the needy

Nā te kaha o te Hōtoke kei te tokoiti te hunga hī ika, me te aha, kei te iti hoki ngā toenga ika hei tohatoha mā ngā kai āwhina o Papatūanuku Kōkiri Marae ki te hunga rawa kore o Tāmaki. Ko tā te marae me te Outboard Boating Club, ahakoa te mahi ngātahi ki te kaupapa, he tokomaha pea ka noho hiakai i te tokoiti o ngā kai-hī.

He ipu kore ika, he puku hia kai.

Ko tā Lionel Hotene māngai ki Papatuanuku Kokiri Marae,"there is less people going out on the water, less people fishing, so we've seen a decrease from three pick-ups to about one a week. The drop off in the amount of fish has gone down to at least a quarter.”

I nga marama e iwa e ono mano kiro te toenga ika kua tukua ki te marae e te Outboard Boating Club. Ka tohatoha ki ngā whānau ngā rōpū hapori ki Tāmaki ki te Tonga, ko te toenga ka whāngai ki te māra marae.

He pūrongo ki tēnei kaupapa

[NOTE AROHA PLEASE EMBED: http://www.maoritelevision.com/news/regional/marae-feeds-needy-free-fish...



Ko tā Marcus Mikahere, kaiāwhina kaitohatoha ika "they will go hungry no doubt about that and that's a sad thing because they need the kai and they appreciate the kai when it is brought there."

I te wā Raumati tata ki te whā rau ngā poti OBC ka puta ki te hī ika. I te wā Hōtoke tata ki te hauwhā noa iho o aua poti ka puta ki te moana.

Ka hui ngātahi a Hotene ki ngā karapu poti e rua akuanei kia whakawhānui tēnei kaupapa.