'Whenua I' exhibits intergenerational talent

E mahi takitahi ana tētahi mokopuna ko tōna kuia ki te whakaatu ā rāua mahinga toi ki te Whare Toi o Papakura, me te hiahia ki te whakakotahi i te whānau ki te whakanui i a Matariki. Ko tā te whakaaturanga 'Whenua I' he hoki ki te rohe potae, ki te Urewera.

He kuia, he mokopuna e mahi takirua ana kia kitea ai tō rāua hononga ki Te Urewera.

Ko tā Neihana Te Hauoterangi Lowe, Ringatoi "the exhibition is called Whenua I [whakahua ‘whenua ai’], whenua, as in the land and I as in the Roman numeral because I am Māori and European and I wanted to bring the two together."

Ko tā Te Kura Rua, Ringatoi "te mokopuna no tātou ano, na te koroua ano taua mokopuna. Ahakoa he pākeha [ia] he mokopuna tuawhā na te whānau a Rua Kenana."

He whakaahua, he kiriata he mahi raranga hoki mō te hītori o te rohe, he kete tekau ma rua e whakaatu ana i te hononga ā-whānau ki a Rua Kenana.

Ko tā Rua "e iri tēnei i runga i te pātū ko ngā wāhine a te koroua, maumahara ana koutou tekau ma rua ana wāhine. Ko ahau kei te hiki i te wairua o taku kuia i a Mēri Te Waiarangi, koinei au e noho nei. Kei te kite koutou he tekau mā tahi nga kete kei unga i te pātū, ko ahau te kete tekau ma rua."

He ara matua hoki te taiao ki roto i ngā mahi a Lowe, na ōna tīpuna i awhi i a ia kia puta ai tēnei kōrero ki ōna whakaahua mō te whārua o Matahī.

Ko tā Lowe "There were seven photos that came together that formed this collation and I took the sevent put because it didn't really fit but these are the exact six that flowed together but the pictures were taken from different parts of the valley and the meaning for me was if we continue to treat Papatuanuku the way we are she will become distorted and we will no longer recognise her."

He whakaaturanga kore utu ka noho tūwhera mo te nuinga o te wiki.