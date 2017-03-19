Whangarei hapū work to increase tuna stocks

E whakamātautau ana tētahi rōpu hapū i Whangarei i te hua o te kaupapa whakaora tuna ki ngā awa ā-rohe, he kaupapa kua kōkirihia mo ngā tau e ono kua hipa. He mahi ngātahi tā te rōpū 'Ngā Kaitiaki o ngā Waimāori' ratou ko NIWA, he hopu, he tuku atu i te pēpi tuna te mahi kia piki ai te ora.

He oranga tuna, oranga awa, oranga hoki ma te hapori.

Hei tā Allan Halliday, Nga Kaitiaki o nga Wai Māori, "We've now been transferring elvers from the Titoki powerstation for six-years so it's now time to see if all of our work has been worth it, to see if those elvers are surviving and so far they're looking pretty good.”

Ma te pou hiko ika ka taea te whakamātautau i te wai, te tuna hoki. Nā tēnei kua mau te tuna kia kore ai e kauhoe atu. Ā ka hopukina, ka kautehia, ka whakaineine hoki i mua i te tuku atu.

Ko tā Halliday, "We're no longer able to manaaki our manuhiri as we'd like to, we can't put tuna on the tables in our marae like we used to at every occasion, and we'd like to go back to having that luxury."

E rua wiki te roa o ngā whakamātautau mo ngā awa. Ia tau ka whakamātauhia ēnei wāhi anō mō ngā tau e wha kei te heke mai.

Hei tā Erica Williams, NIWA, "The data that we're generating with our communities is to help them build their capacity around understanding some of the how science can help them answer their questions, but then also feeds into their management and co-management and changes that they want to see when their having conversations with organisations like DOC, MPI, councils and others."

Hei tēra wiki ko te manako ka tae mai ngā tamariki hei whāngai i te matauranga ki nga uri whakaheke, mā rātou tēnei kaupapa e kawe.