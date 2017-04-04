Whanganui brace themselves for flood warning

E arotake ana te Kaunihera-ā-rohe o Horizonz i ngā hōhonutanga o ngā awa i te Tai Hau-ā-uru mo ngā hāora 24 e haere mai nei. Ko te matapae o Metservice, he papataiāwha kei mua i te aroaro.

E noho āwangawanga ana ngā kainoho o Te Tai Hau-ā-uru i te pukenga o ngā wai o Whanganui me Waitōtara.

Hei tā tētahi Kainoho a Jay Rerekura, "I think 1st up people are worried about the houses that have already been damaged in 2015. Atm the awa is looking pretty sweet, doesn't look like there's too much action. At 4pm we're expecting high tide to come in and things might change from there."

I pokea te papa reti waka o Pīpīriki i te 11 karaka i te ata nei, ā, ko te matapae ka iwa mita te hohonu i tōna tōtōnga

"We've had updates from Pipiriki to say that the river's higher than usual at this time. The rains been continuous since all of last night and doesn't look set to stop until sometime tomorrow afternoon."

Ahakoa te matapae kāore te awa o Whanganui e waipuke, kei te rite ngā kaihautu kēti waipuke.

"At the moment things look ok but things looked ok in 2015 too. There are some concerned people the council is very concerned red cross is set up down at the river at the moment. Plans have been put into action to a certain degree but we haven't been given the flood warning at this stage."

Kua aukatihia te huarahi o te taiororua o Waitotara, ā, i whakawāteatia te kura o Ngamatapouri. Kua tohua ngā kainoho kia whakarite i ngā kete whakaora.

"At home we have our emergency kit. We've got water, batteries, torches, kai, canned kai, towels, a change of clothes, most people in Whanganui probably have something straight after the floods. I think we're pretty well prepared."

Ko te matapae ka waipuke ngā awa o Whangaehu me Turakina i ngā pāmū o te takiwa. Ka horoia ngā wahapū o ngā awa o Whanganui me Manawatū hoki.