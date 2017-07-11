Whānau before tax cuts in Labour's Families Package

Ka rahi ake ngā hua mō te whitu tekau ōrau o ngā whānau whai tamariki, koirā te oati a te Rōpū Reipa mō tana kaupapa here whānau hōu, me tāna, ko aua painga rā ka eke ki kō atu i ērā o te tahua pahure ake nei. Mā te whakakore i ngā poronga tāke kotahi me te hāwhe piriona tāra te nui, e taea ai ngā hua te totoro ake ki ngā whānau rawa kore, te whakapau anō ki ngā kaupapa mātauranga, hangahanga anō hoki.

Ko tā Reipa ko ngā whānau whiwhi i te ono tekau mā rua mano tāra te whiwhi i raro i tēnei kaupapa.

Ko tā Andrew Little te Kaiarahi o Reipa "a lot of the people missing out on the $1000 a year in tax cuts are people in the top 10 percent of income earners and with all due respect to them they don't need it."

Atu i tā Nahinara kaupapa ko tā Labour oati ka;

Kake ake te pūtea Working for Families e whitu mano rima rau tārā

Ka hikina te taumata hua tāke mō ngā whānau mā te rima rau tāra neke atu mō ia tamaiti mātāmua, ā, ka taurite rā ki tā Nahinara te pūtea mō ia tamaiti whai muri atu.

Tuku i te ono tekau tāra hei pūtea timatanga mō te tamaiti i raro i te toru tau te pakeke

Ka whakahoki mai te rawa tāke mā te hunga whiwhi i te utu o raro

Ko tā te Māngai Pūtea o Reipa a Grant Robertson korero, "that leaves us around about $2billion over four years to put in to those priority public services, health, housing and education."

I te kitenga tuatahi i te kaupapa Working for Families kihae te marea i tino mārama ki ngā whainga, na tēnei ka māia rānei a Reipa ka aro mai ngā kaipōti ki te kaupapa hou?

Ko tā Little "This will be a main feature of our campaign and our campaign message and it will be for every MP and every candidate to get that out to their communities. I'm very confident that people will see what this announcement represents and it aligns with what a lot of New Zealanders are thinking about where our priorities should be today."

Ka whakapuaki a Reipā i tō rātou kaupapa pūtea hei tēra wiki.