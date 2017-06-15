Whaitiri: Landowners not at the heart of Te Ture Whenua Māori

Ko tā Reipa Mema Paremata o Ikaroa Rāwhiti, ko Meka Whaitiri kei te whakahaere hui huri noa i tōna rohe ki te kōrero i ngā māharahara mō te Pire Whenua Māori. Ko tā Whaitiri e whakapae nei, kaare ngā kaipupuri whenua Māori i te mea nui o te pire.

Ko tā Meka Whaitiri kāore te motu whānui i te hiahia te pire Te Ture Whenua Māori.

Ko tā Meka Whaitiri (Reipa), "What I've always challenged the Minister on is not that he's had consultation hui it's whether he has listened to what the people have said at those hui and at the hui in Ikaroa Rawhiti people were actually forced to move a motion for the bill not to proceed, it's never been reported back in parliament that he does not have the broad base support that the Waitangi Tribunal said he must have if he's going to proceed with this bill."

Engari ko tā Te Ururoa Flavell kei te tautoko te tangata i a ia

Ko tā te Minita Whakawhanake Māori, ko tā Te Ururoa Flavell, "Kei te whakahē au i tērā kōrero kua aro mai te iwi Māori ki ēnei o ngā kaupapa Te Ture Whenua Māori tuatahi kua ono tau kua oti i au te tuku i te kaupapa i tōna haere i raro i au tonu mō ngā toru tau kua hipa ake kua eke ki ngā toru mano tāngata kua eke ki ngā hui kua hipa noa ake te 170 ngā hui kua tū ki te mata o te whenua, he roa tēnei hīkoi."

E ai ki a Whaitiri e māharahara ana mō ngā kupu here 47 me 51 mō te mana motuhake o ngā kaipupuri whenua me ngā mahi whakatau kaupapa.

Ko tā Whaitiri, "What they have been kept out of is the actual detail of the bill and the detail of the bill in my public hui none of them knew about it, in fact, the feedback is "it does what?" that's not what we were told the bill was about."

Hei tā Flavell, "E aroha atu ana ki te kōrero a ētahi ko te kōrero a Meka Whaitiri kua hē katoa tēnei pire engari mō tēna kua kaha nei au ki te whakahē i ērā kōrero katoa kāore he paku whakahokinga mai kātahi, ko tana kōrero kei te noho rangirua wētahi, ae, he rangirua tonu nā runga i te rūkahu kua puta mai i aia."

Ko tā Flavell he pire tēnei e whakakaha ake ana i te mana o ngā kaipupuri whenua Māori kia noho tonu te whenua ki o rātou ringaringa kia whakawhanake hoki i ngā whenua Māori.

