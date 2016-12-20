West Auckland businesses get into Christmas spirit

Maringi tonu mai ana ngā kōha ki ngā Ope Whakaora huri noa i te motu, kia whai hua ai ngā whānau rawa kore mō te rā kirihimete. I tēnei tau e ai ki te Ope Whakaora i te uru o Tāmaki ki Westgate kua piki te nama o ngā koha i tēnei tau, ko ngā pākihi o te hapori te take.

Koinei ngā tonotono kirihimete a Te Ope Whakaora

E ai ki te Kāpene o Te Ope Whakaora Westgate a Juanita Buckingham, “We've got about 150 families that we are going to help, so in this room we've got 150 family food parcels and we also do gifts for the children for each family.”

Ka tuku āwhina a Te Ope Whakaora ki ngā mātua taki-tahi me ngā whānau rawa kore.

“We've got people being pushed out of their houses, there’s a massive amount of people obviously in Auckland becoming homeless, so it's just way to try and help them at Christmas.”

E ono tekau neke atu te nui o ngā kaitautoko a Te Ope Whakaora. Hei tā Juanita koira te tino tākoha ki a rātou.

“They have packed these food parcels, they've wrapped the presents, they've sorted things they're amazing and couldn't have done it without them.”

E ai ki a Juanita kua piki hoki te rahi ngā koha i tēnei tau.

“All our donations come from local business, most of our food has come in from Countdown supermarkets and also our local Pak'n’Save in Westgate. The gifts have come in through donations at North-West shopping mall, through Kmart they have wishing trees and we also get donations from locals who are just dropping them in.”

Hei apōpō taetae mai ai ngā whānau kotahi rau rima tekau te nui ki te kohi i a rātou koha, me te manako ka nui ake te matakuikui i tēnei wā o te kirihimete.