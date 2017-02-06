Wellington’s Waitangi Festival of Elements

Ki Porirua ko te Hui Taurima o nga Pūmotu. Kua rua tekau mā rima tau te hui e tū ana, ā, he ahurea rau anō te momo o ōna kaiwhakanui.

Ko te waiata, te katakata, te whakawhanaungatanga, te ō reka te kai i te hui whakanui Waitangi ki Porirua.

Hei tā Jamie McCaskill, “Waitangi Day for me is about educating about our history, educating about Te Ao Maori in a nice and inclusive way and moving forward not as one people but as people who understand each other.”

Ko Te Hui Taurima o nga Pūmotu tētahi o nga hui motuhake ki Pōneke. Hei tā tētahi o te komiti whakarite, tā Bob Carter, i puta te whakaaro i te tau iwa tekau ma tahi, ko te hiahia kia tuitui ai nga hāpori maha i raro i te harikoa.

E ai kit e Koromatua o Porirua a Mike Tana, “It’s celebrating who we are, our sovereignty, the way that we show it the way that we share it with the crown and the way that we share it with the people coming into Porirua.”

I ēnei rā ka tau mai nga ahurea maha nō ngā pito maha o te ao, ā ka whakaako i nga tikanga o te tiriti mā roto i ngā mahi toi, whakaari, waiata hoki.

Hei tā te Heamana o Porirua Community Arts Council a Judy McCoy, “We involve around 1000 volunteers from around the community, community groups, and organizations from babies to 102-year-olds.”

Hei tā nga kaiwhakarite, he rā tēnei hei whakaaroaro ki te tiriti, kia whakamua ai te neke i roto kotahitanga.