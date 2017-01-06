Wellington, how quake ready are you?

I tēra pō i pā anō te rū whenua ki te Tai Whakarunga o te motu, e rima ira toru te kaha, e rua tekau kiromita atu i te Tauihu o te Waka o Māui i muri tata i te waenga nui pō. Nā tēnei kua toko ake te pātai, kua reri rānei koe me tō whānau ki te rū mai anō a Ruaumoko?

A muri atu i nga Rū Whenua maha kua pā mai ki Aotearoa kei te puku mahi nga whānau o te Whanganui-ā-Tara ki te whakareri ia rātou kete ohotata.

Hei tā ētahi Kainoho i te Whanganui-a-tara a Jason raua ko Alex Pahina, “So we have a couple of backpacks which are ready to go. Then we have the big kit. We've got the first aid kit in both vehicles and both vehicles have got waters in them as well just in case.”

Ko nga whānau pēra i te whānau o Jason raua ko Alex rātou e whakakii ana i a rātou kete kia reri mo tētahi rū whenua ki te pā mai ano, engari ka whakae ratou he tino nui te utu ki te hokona i ēnei kete ohotata, ā mo etehi whānau he uaua ki te utua.

“You sometimes think that it’s commercialised to say ‘you need this you need this you need this’ but there’s always a price tag. I don’t know socio economically whether or not there’s a price range you could have like a standard basic kit.”

Hei tā kaiwhakahaere Menetia Ohotata a Kerry Mc Saveney e maha nga pākihi kete ohotata e whai moni ana i te matakutanga o nga tangata engari ko te nuinga ō rātou e mahi ana ki te manaaki tangata.

“My simple answer is don’t have a kit. I’m an emergency management advisor and I don’t have an emergency kit. I have a home that is full of stuff that I can use every single day. There’s the food in my pantry, there’s the bedding on my beds, there’s the clothes in my closet and there’s the toilet paper in the dunny. All of those things you’ve got them there every day for everyday purposes.”

Hei tā Kerry, e maha nga momo mea ka taea e nga tangata ki te mahi kia whakareri ia rātou ano mo nga rūwhenua, ā ko ēnei nga karere e tārai ana rātou ki te whakapuaki ki te motu.

“I think having those relationships with the people who are around you, where you can say my house is broken, can we share your stuff and we can get my stuff out when we can.”

Hei tā te whānau Pahina, “Let’s hope that everyone sort of takes it all on board and actually doesn’t forget and does something little. Just that some sort of preparedness for them.”

Hei tā te menetia takiwā ohotata o te Whanganui-ā-Tara kei a rātou te pārongo hei whakareri mo nga rūwhenua i runga tā rātou whārangi ipurangi.