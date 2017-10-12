Wellington commemorates 100-years since Passchendaele

I tau atu te e hia rau tāngata ki Pukeahu ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara hei whakamaumahara ngā hōia i hinga ki te pakanga o Passchendaele he kotahi rau tau ki mua. E mōhiotia rawatia tēnei pakanga hei parekura kikino rawa atu, matua ra ko te rā tino pouri i te hītori o te motu.

He huinga whakamahara i ngā hoia morehu i tū ki Te Pakanga o Passchendaele.

Ko tā Andre Taikato, mema o mua o Te Ope Taua Moana, "he rā whakanuia, he ra honore ki te mihi atu ki a ratou i whai te huarahi mo to tātou oranga."

He haka no Te Ope o Tumatauenga i kitea i tēnei ata ki Menin Gate i Belgium. I tuku whakamiha te hunga ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

Ko tā Taikato "It's important that we show our respect and honour to them especially today being the darkest day, with our allies at the Third Battle of Ypres."

He kotahi mano waru rau neke atu ngā hōia no Aotearoa i whara, ā, he waru rau wha tekau neke atu i hinga. Ka tū ko tēnei rā pakanga te parekura matua i te hitori o Aotearoa mo te matenga hōia ki tāwāhi.

Ko tā Taikato “it's important that we gain awareness first and foremost of what these amazing and gallant men did for us that fought for our nation to give us the freedom that we have today."

Ka tū nga whakamihi ki Belgium mo ngā hōia o Aotearoa i pakanga ki Passchendaele ki te urupa o Tyne Cot i tēnei pō.