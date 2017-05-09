Wandering toddler – the harmful effect of viral videos

He kōhungahunga i kitea e tangi haere ana i te taha o te rori, he kore mau tarau hoki, kei te noho ināianei ki raro i ngā manaakitanga a tōna kuia. Ko te whātaata o te tamaiti mapumapu kei te whānui te kitea i te ipurangi, ā kō ngā pirihimana kei te whakatewhatewha i tēnei take.

E maharahara ana a Katie Meke ka tau ko ngā whakawai o tēnei kiriata e mau nei i tana mokopuna toru tau te kaumātua, ki runga i tēnei tamaiti me te whānau.

"For me as a grandmother, I don't want to disclose my granddaughters name on the media because I don't feel for future reference I don't want that girl to grow up knowing that she was a kid that was found somewhere and that you know the whole case is disappointing and also it's a bit shameful that it's happening with my family."

E titiro ana ngā Pirihimana i te take, ā, e mahi tahi ana me te whānau, me Te Manatū Oranga Tamariki.

Ko tā Katie Meke, e tautoko tonu ana i tana tamāhine. Hei tāna, i raro te mokopuna nei i ngā manaakitanga o tana karanga matua, i tā te māma haere ki te tiki i tana tama mai i te kura.

"She admitted that she was wrong, it was just an accident, it was just a big mistake, but she didn't realise it was going to be this big."

Nō tana pohi inānahi, he koni i te kotahi rau toru tekau mano tāngata kua kite i te kiriata nei.

Tā Sean Lyons o Netsafe, me whai waahi atu te tangata nāna tonu te kiriata i whakairi, ki ngā āhua ka pā ki runga i te whānau.

"I think you could probably argue that a young child wondering around in their underwear being filmed and that being published to a much wider audience is something that could probably cause distress to a family. If you see stuff like that going up online what often happens after that is the commentary from other people. So people start to say things about the other person taking the film or about the parents of the child and it's at that point they're generally where the harm starts to occur. They start express their opinions quite forcefully. People start to make criticism of people involved, some people start to make threats and especially when they can start to identify who the people are and at that point. It's likely to cause problems.”

Hei tāna anō, pena e kino ana te āhua o tēnei kiriata, me tango.

"If they do know it's causing problems for the family then the right thing to do is to remove it publically. And any harm that has been done will sort of fade into the distance."

I whakapā atu mātou ki te tangata, nānā tonu te kiriata i whakairi ki runga Pukamata engari kahore anō kia whakahoki kōrero mai mō tēnei take.