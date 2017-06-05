Wally Haumaha recognised for services to Police and Māori with ONZM

Ko te apa-pirihimana, ko Wally Haumaha kua tohua ki te rārangi hōnore a te Kuini Ingarangi. He pirihimana kua whakaheke werawera mai anō i te tau 1996 kia noho te ope pirihimana hei whirinakitanga mā ngā tini iwi.

Aua atu rā tōna kahu pirihimana, tōna poho kererū, he tāne ngākaunui ki tōna whānau, tōna iwi, tōna ao Māori hoki a Wally Haumaha.



Hei tā Wally Haumaha, "I'm really homered that our community have recognized that this work is a testimony to the significant work that's gone on over the years and it also recognizes the most important people who have helped us in our journey."

I rongo a Wally Haumaha i te karere ina tata nei kua tohua ia ki te honore o te ONZM mō āna mahi ki te whakatū kaupapa i nga hāpori me ngā iwi maha o Aotearoa.

Ko tā Haumaha, "That whole kaupapa Māori thing I have become totally ensconced and entrenched in it because as uncle Api said to me when I decided I would like to become a district commander one day he said to me if you're thinking of going out into a district think again because you need to stay at the top of the organization and be the voice for our people."

He's been at the forefront of leading and building NZ Police cross-cultural capacity since 1996. Haumaha says that the real driver behind his work is his family.

Hei tā Haumaha, "The driving force for me has been my children making sure that they are safe in the future my mokopuna lying in this crib here in her bassinet and every other Maori child who has the right to be brought up in this country and be protected by the law."

E ai ki a Haumaha, hei te tau 2020 ka mutu ana pirihimana kia pū ai tōna aro ki āna mokopuna, ēngari i tēnei wā, kei te maha tonu ngā mahi.

