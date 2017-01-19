Waka Ama - Brother vs Brother-in-law

Ko ngā ingoa nui i te rā nei, pērā i a Kiwi Campbell, koia tētahi i whakaarotia mō ngā tohu Halberg. Ko Akayshia Williams tētahi atu, nāna nei i whai mētara kōura i te whakataetae waka ama ā ao. Waihoki ko Turanga Barclay-Kerr i eke tangaroa. Ko te rēhi o te rā i waenganui i ētahi taokete.

He mahi ā whanau te kaupapa o te rā i te wāhanga W1 rima rau mita mō ngā Tane matua. He tātāwhāinga, he whakatoi hoki i waenganui i te makau, a Tupu King rāua ko Nohoarii Tahiata nō Tahiti.

"Yeah I'm feeling good. You know, up against my brother in-law Nohoarii. He's a paddler from Tahiti so he's got a lot of experience, and a lot of skill. It's always good to race him. It's all fun and games at training but we've still got a competitive edge when it comes to racing" hei tā King.

E ai ki te toa o te wā, a King, kāore i tua atu i te tauwhāinga atu ki tana taokete i ngā whakataetae pēnei

"He's definitely a top competitor. He's really good at the sprints. You never know what to expect form him so I'm not taking him lightly at all today, he's probably not taking me lightly. He probably hasn't shown me everything he's got in training, you never know what's going to happen."

Timata ai a King ki te ara tuarua, ā, i te ara tuaiwa rā anō a Tahiata. Ahakoa te whakaihuwaka a King i te nuinga o te rēhi, i āwangawanga tonu ia.

“Well I actually went for a bit of a kick and then I missed the stroke and then I kinda laughed at myself so I looked to see if Noho was in reach. He was, so I just had to dig it in more, it was good.”

Tae noa atu ki te whakamutunga, kāore he paku aha ki a King, ā, nāna te whiringa tuatoru o te wāhanga W1 rima tekau mita mō ngā Tāne Matua i toa.

“Big ups to Noho happy we got the first and second. But it's just the heat so we'll see where we end up in the semi and we'll get a few faster guys in there too.”

Hei tā Tahiata, "Busy training hard and the interval training. Fight together for eleven months. Congratulations Tupu for the race today. "

He whakataa mā King i tēnei wā, heoi kei te mōhio ia me ūpoko pakaru atu, nā te whai whiore mai o Tahiata.

Hei tā King, “Probably go away and have a little rest, make sure I get some food in, not too much. Just start fixing up little errors I did in my first race and hope to do better in my next race.”