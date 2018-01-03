Waikato marae to be armed with wireless sensors to track nitrate in water

Kei te mahi tahi te marae o Horahora me te kamupene o Digital Sensing Limited ki te hanga taputapu e tāea ai te ine i ngā pūkawa otaota i roto i ngā awa. Hei tā te kairangahau matua, tā Tākuta Leonie Jones, mā konei e whai rauemi ai a Waikato ki te tiaki i tōna awa.

Waikato Taniwharau, he piko he taniwha he piko he taniwha. Akōkō ake nei ka whai paerongo hei kaitiaki mō ngā wai.

Hei tā te Kairangahau Matua a Tākuta Leon Jones, “The project gives kaitiaki tools to help them better monitor the river, so it allows them to get data that is substantial and comprehensive. So that gives them a footing in the door of councils.”

Nō te tau rua mano tekau mā ono i hanga te paerongo tuatahi nei, nā te tari kāwana, nā Kia Kotahi Mai - Te Ao Pūtaiao me Te Ao Hangarau hoki te rua rau rima tekau mano tāra i tuku. Kia kite ā-arorangi atu i te taumata pākawa ota.

E ai ki te Kaiputaiao Matua a Assoc Prof Ashton Partridge, “We're not testing the river enough so we don't really know what's going on, so we need to be able to test. It needs to be a cost effective manner along the length of the river.”

E whā tekau rau rima tekau mā rima kiromita te roanga, te awa roa rawa i te motu, he kai kāpata mō te iwi i ngā tau ki muri.

Hei tā tētahi Kainoho a Pat Kingi, “I ngērā wā pai ana te noho o ngā tāngata i te awa. Me hoki ōku kōrero ki te taima i a Tāwhiao, haere mai nā, ana kōrero āwhina i te riu o Waikato. Whakaaro ia mō āna iwi e noho pōhara ana i te taha o te Waikato, kātahi ka hāpaitia e ia, koia tēnei mea te rangimārie mō te awa nei.”

Mai i tēnei wāhanga o te awa tae atu ki te Puaha o Waikato, koinei te awa paruparu rawa i te motu me te pākawa ota. Ā tōna wā ka hono atu ngā marae noho awa e whitu ki te kaupapa.

“Ngā āhuatanga o mua kei konei ngā kaieo, ngā wātakirihi, ngā tuna ināianei kua kore. He aha ai? Ko te paihana nitrate.”

Tākuta Jones, “There's a lot of activity along the river. We've got farming, industry, agriculture that's all dumping nitrate into the river through runoff and leaching.”

Hei tā te kamupene moni kore hua hei tā Digital Sensoring Ltd me tautoko ā putea tonu ngā tari kāwana.

E ai ki a Assoc Prof Partridge, “The government needs to support this development. Farmers cannot support it and so it needs to be either the regional councils or the government that does it.”

Ka raua atu te paerongo tuatahi ki te taha o te awa i te marae o Horahora hei te paunga o tēnei marama.