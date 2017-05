Wāhine shine at Māori Business Awards

I tū ngā tohu pakihi māori ki Tāmaki Makaurau inapō, ā, rā noa atu te maha o ngā momo kaipakihi i toa. Koinei te tau tuatahi, o ngā toa tokoono, tokorima o rātou he wāhine.

Kua eke panuku ngā wāhine Māori i te ao pakihi

Hei tā te Toa Whakaihuwaka o te tohu Dame Mira Szasy Māori Alumni a Liz Te Amo, “Over the last decade there has been a really big push to get women into leadership.”

Kua riro te tohu kaiārahi pakihi mataho i kaipakihi wahine rongonui a Mavis Mullins ā i riro te tohu a Kahurangi Mira Szaszy i a Liz Te Amo, ko raua ētahi o ngā wāhine kua whakahonoretia ki ngā tohu pakihi māori i tū ki Tāmaki Makaurau inapō. Koinei te wa tuatahi i eke panuku te tokomaha o ngā wāhine māori.

Hei tā te Toa Whakaihuwaka o te tohu Māori Business Leader a Mavis Mullins, “It was often that you were the lone woman, you were the lone Māori and for me I was often the lone rural person as well. So it’s building enough confidence to be able to take those only things and to make them your own.”

Kua whakawhiwhia te tohu kaiārahi Māori Entrepreneurial e Bailey Mackey. Ko ētahi atu o ngā toa ko Blanche Murray ratou ko Hinerangi Raumati ā i riro hoki te kamupene a Kahungunu Asset Holding i tētahi tohu. E ai ki a Mullins tēra te nui o ngā taunaki ma ngā wāhine ki te ao pakihi na reira kua piki ake te rahi o ngā wāhine kaiārahi ki taua ao.

“I guess what you've started to see particularly within the Māori space is that Māori woman have been very conscious about mentoring about supporting about opening doors for other Māori women.”

Te Amo says, “I feel well supported by men and by women in business and in government and I think the next step up for us to is to think no just about woman in leadership but diversity in leadership. So what does New Zealand's population look like and so therefore what should our leadership of the future look like.”

Ko nga kupu akiaki o ēnei wahine toa ki nga wahine e hiahia ana kia uru atu ki te ao pakihi, ko te whakamatau i nga mahi rerekē, ā kia māia kia mumura hoki tō tū.