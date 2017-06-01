Vodafone Pacific Music Awards celebrate Pacific artists and music

Hei te pō nei tū ai ngā tohu waiata o Te Moananui a Kiwa ki te Vodafone Events Centre. Ka whakanui te kaupapa i te angitū o ngā kaiwaiata no ngā moutere me a rātou waiata. Ko tētahi ko Brother Love, ka whakawhiwhia ia ki te tohu lifetime achievement.

Mai i te ākau pīatata o Manihiki ki Māngere, kua hōpara a Rāhui Vaka, a Brother Love rānei, i ngā tōpito katoa o Te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa, hei whakamīharo, hei whakangahau i ngā marea i roto i ōna mahi waiata.

Hei tā Rahui Vaka (Kaiwaiata), "Musos have been on the road with me from here, Tahiti, Hawaii, everywhere. We've sort of like bunched together for this one type of music so we go spread it out to the world you know."

Rūketekete te mamae, he waiata rongonui ka mātua ake te korikori, te harikoa hoki o te ngākau. Koia nei te waiata i arahi i a Brother Love ki te ikeikenga o ngā rārangi waiata. Neke atu i te kotahi ira rua miriona ngā wā kua mātakihia ki runga i a YouTube, ā, he āhuatanga ohorere tēnei ki te kaiwaiata.

Hei tā Rahui, "To me that's good but that's freaking me out because i didn't think I could have a million viewers, never thought of a million viewers in any time of my life."

Ko Rāhui te kairiro tuatahi o te tohu lifetime achievement awards, ā, he whiwhinga whakahirahira tēnei i roto i te mahi pūmau o te manu tīoriori. Engari ko tāna, kāore anō ōna mahi waiata kua mutu.

Hei tā Rahui, "It's a great honour, not many Cook Islanders have come this way and gone up to this category but for me alot of patience alot of take it easy and just wait what's gonna happen but the main thing is you gotta keep going out there and producing the music and keep going because tghe fans never stop listening."

Hei tērā wiki, rere rangi atu ana a Rāhui ki Rarotonga kia hopu ataata mo tētahi whitiāhua hei taunaki ake i tōna kōpae hou a 'What a Wonderful World' ka rewa hei te mutunga o te tau.

