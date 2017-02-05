Treaty translated into 30 different languages.

He tuhinga kōrero I whakarangirua ai te iwi neke atu i te kotahi rau rima tekau tau ki muri, heoi kua whai māramatanga te tiriti o Waitangi ināianei, kua whakamāori ki ngā reo toru tekau.

Stafan Grand-Meyer / The Treaty Times Thirty says, “This will allow the Treaty more accessible to newly arrived migrants or the international community so they better understand the Treaty context in NZ.”

He kaupapa tēnei ki te whakanui i te huri tau toru tekau o te Rōpū Whakamāori ā-waha, ā-tuhi o Aotearoa. Kotahi tau te roa ki te whakaoti, ā, tata ki te kotahi rau ngā kaiwhakamāori i whai pānga.

Alta Rall / Te Rōpū Kaiwhakamāori ā-waha, ā-tuhi o Aotearoa, says, “Each language had to be translated into three different people in the language and then afterwards the three translators worked together and combine the best one.”

Ko te Ārapi, Romēnia, Pōtikī, Esperanto hoki ētahi o ngā reo toru tekau.

Grand-Meyer says, “Auckland is one of the most diverse cities in the world with over 200 ethnicities and over 160 different languages, so it's really important for NZ to embrace diversity and to allow the new migrants to understand the Te Tiriti and Treaty dynamics.”

Ka waihangahia he pukapuka me ngā whakamāoritanga o roto, ā, ka kohangia atu ki te Kāwana Tianara a te tekau mā whitu o ngā rā o Huitanguru.