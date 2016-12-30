Three Houses Down give duo-debut at R&V

Koia te kaiwaiata pōtiki hou o te rōpū Three Houses Down, ā, kua rite ia mo RnV.

Hei t ā Nicholas Pome'e, Kaiwaiata, "It feels great that I can sing.I've been wanting to be a part of the band since I was about three or four."

He tekau ma rima mano neke atu te nui o ngā tangata i haere ki RnV i tēra tau, ā, e kaikaha ana a Nicholas ki te tū ki te atamira.

Ko tā Nicholas, "I'm confident and excited."

Hei tā Rob Pome'e, Rangātirā Pēnē, “For us, for a bunch of boys from South Auckland to be performing at Rhythm and Vines … it's a huge success."

A, kei te kaha hiahia te hunga mātakitaki ki te kite i a rātou.

"It's good to see like a lot of international rappers but the best thing about it is that we have heaps of New Zealand talent like Three Houses Down…

"That's the best thing about coming here."

E ai ki a Rob ka heke te rōpū me ngā mema tekau i a rātou werawera hei whakangahau atu i te marea.

Ko tā Rob Pome'e, "The secret to our performance is that we are always making sure that we are taking the crowd on a journey. That's always our adrenaline rush.”

Ka Tū te rōpū ki te atamira Vines whai muri i a Anna Coddington.