"Thieves" poach haul of kina and crayfish from Gisborne reserve - DOC ranger

He haerenga ā kōti, he tangohanga waka te whiu mō te hunga nanakia i tahae i te huhua o ngā kina, koura anō hoki i te mātaitai o Te Tapuwae o Rongokako ki Turanga. Ko tā Te Papa Atawhai ehara tēnei mahi i te tika.

Te Tapuwae o Rongokako, he kainga mo ngā tamariki o Tangaroa ehara mo te tango kai.

Ko tā Jamie Quirk ki Te Papa Atawhai ki Tūranga (Biodiversity Ranger DoC Gisborne)

"Personally I don't see this as poaching I see this as theft."

He haerenga kōti te otinga mo te tekau ma ono o ngā tāngata i tahae he ono rau rua tekau ma tahi o nga kina, me nga koura rima tekau ma rima i nga rā e toru i tēra marama.

Ko tā Quirk "It is before the courts but there were actually a number of incidents; three of them were at night and a number of them were during the day. The ones during the day were really disappointing because the people have actually gone through school groups and had people tell them that it was a marine reserve on top of all the signage and they just choose to ignore it."

I timata te mātaitai nei e rua tekau tau ki mua i raro i te kahu o Ngāti Konohi me Te Papa Atawhai. He rua mano wha rau heketea te nui.

"There's very few marine reserves along this coast. There is lots of ocean that people can go diving to gather kaimoana and it's just a lot of laziness and people being tired and pushing the extremes."

Kīhae a te kaikōrero mō Ngāti Konohi i hiahia te whakaputa kōrero.