Tech companies want more Māori and Pasifika workers

E whakakotahi ana ngā tino kamupene hangarau me te Whare Wananga o Manukau ki te aki atu i nga kōhine Māori, Pasifika ki whai i te ara mahi hangarau, nā runga i te iti o ngā wahine kei ēnei tūranga. I whakamātautau rātou i taua ara i ēnei rāngi tata.

He whakamahi i te reo rorohiko me te mihini kia whakapoapoa i te kōhine kia aro ki te ao hangarau.

Ko tā Hannah AhMann says "I like it because it's fun."

Ko tā Arielle Renata, he tekau mā whā tau te pakeke "I didn't think that I'd be interested in something like this but this today actually opened my eyes and made me intrigued."

Tata ki te waru tekau o ngā kōtiro ki Tāmaki he tekau ma rua tau ki te tekau ma ono tau te pakeke i uru atu ki te kaupapa DigiGirlz, i raro i a OMGtech, Microsoft me te Whare Wānanga o Manukau.

Ko tā Edwina Mistry no Te Whare Wānanga o Manukau "a lot of kids think that technology is using their iPhone and Instagram and Facebook but they don't realist that technology is part of our life and part of every business and by the time these kids go into work some of the careers that are there right now won't be there."

E toru ōrau o ngā kōtiro no konei he tekau ma rima tau te pakeke e whakaaro ana ki te ao hangarau. Neke atu i te toru hauwhā o nga kaimahi he tāne , ā, tōna toru ōrau noa iho nei he Māori.

Ko tā Jared Pedersen māngai mo Microsoft "under represented is actually what it is. We do have a few at Microsoft today but we need more. When we have Māori when we have Pasifika when we have people from the local area it helps us as a company speak to the full spectrum of the audience."

He timatanga tēnei mā ngā tohunga hangarau o āpōpō.