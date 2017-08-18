Te whakataetae wahine pūoro pāo, he tuatahitanga ki Aotearoa

E tū ana tētahi whakataetae wahine pāo ki Rotorua, he tuatahitanga ki Aotearoa. E tekau mā ono ngā wahine ka tū, ā, tekau mā whā o rātou, he Māori.

Kua roa te ira tāne e whakatuanui ana i te ao pūoro pāo, engari he pumanawa hou te haramai nei.

Ko tā tētahi kai pūoro pāo a Jiburish, "There's a short supply of females in the battle rap scene."

He aha rā, he kaupapa kanorau, e tīmata ana ki te whakataetae pūoro pāo wahine tuatahi ka kitea ki Aotearoa.

Ko ta tētahi uri o Waikato, o Ngāi Te Rangi a Alecia Kana, "He mahi mā ngā wahine tēnei mahi, he pai te tūtaki i ngā wahine kei roto i tērā ao ka whakapiri hoki i tērā o ngā āhuatanga o te mahi toi."

E ai ki a Jiburish, "Nowadays it's starting to grow, we've got a lot more females participating in the battle scene here in New Zealand."

Ko ngā kaihautū o te whakataetae ko Bridge The Gap, ā, e whai huruhuru ana te kaupapa mo tētahi pakanga pāo ā-ao.

Ko tā Jiburish, "We have a special guest from America his name is Caustic and I'll be battling him.

Ko tāna, ehara i te mea ko ngā reo wahine noa ka rangona ināeanei, engari ko Te Reo Māori ano hoki.

"If you follow us and you see some of the videos a lot of the mc's rap bilingual or in Te Reo which is different which is really cool."

Ka tū te whakataetae ki Rotorua āpōpō.