Te tuakiri Hainamana ki Aotearoa

He aha te whakawhanaungatanga o nga uri o Haina ki te iwi Māori ki Aotearoa? Koinei tētahi o ngā kaupapa kōrero ka puta ki te whakaari hōu o Other Chinese.

Mō ngā tau e whitu kua taha ake nei, kua whai te kaihautu o Other Chinese a Julie Zhu ki te ako i te reo Māori, ko tāna, "He mea motuhake kia whai māramatanga ngā iwi manene katoa ki te tino putake o Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

Ko tāna hoki, "Ko te tino hiahia o rātou kia puta mai ngā korero, ko tēnei mātou ko tēnei ngā iwi hainamana he rerekē katoa tātou, āe he pirangi tātou ki te noho ki Aotearoa."

I whānau mai tēnei tokorua ki Aotearoa nei.

Ko tā te kaihautu me te ringa tohu o Other Chinese a Alice Canton, "Being in Aotearoa is about identifying what it means to be Chinese living here because I'm not in China or in Malaysia. We have a different kind of identity here and that I think is what is key in this show, is what does it means to be Chinese here in Aotearoa in 2017."

E whakapono ana a Canton rāua ko Zhu ko te whakaari nei he āheinga mo te hunga Hainamana nō ngā tōpito katoa kia whai wāhi ki te whakapuaki I o rātau korero ki runga I te atamira.

Ko tā Canton, "There is this real keenness to actually talk about what is happening here in NZ and it's a chance for them to reflect what kind of place they have in New Zealand society and also I think it’s a chance for them to reflect on things like the treaty and what relationship do Chinese have to Māori and how do we all feel like we belong without taking it from somebody else."

Hei āpōpō ki Q Theatre ka rewa te whakaari ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ā, ka tūwhera tonu tae noa ki te tekau mā ono o Mahuru.