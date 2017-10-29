Te Tamawai - He kaupapa hāpai hākinakina ma ngā hunga katoa

He kaupapa kohi moni e kiia nei ko The Waterboy e āwhina ana i ngā hunga katoa ki te hākinakina. I te rangi nei kawea ake tā rātou kaupapa ki te omanga nui rawa o Aotearoa.



E tekau ma wha mano tāngata neke atu i karahuihui mō te omanga nui taioreore ASB Auckland Marathon. He tuatahitanga ma ngā Tamawai tokorua a Ocean Stephens me Craig Armstrong i tutuki tahi me tā rāua kaitiaki. E manako ana rāua ki te whakatinana ahakoa Hemi ahakoa Hami, ka taea.

Hei tā Armstrong, 'We'd love if all of our friends and New Zealander's with disabilities to get out there and give this sort of stuff a go. Run a marathon!'

He tokorua noa rāua o ngā Tamawai e rua tekau ma rua. He kaupapa e āwhina ana i ngā tangata whānui o te motu ki te hākinakina.

Ko tā te kaiwhakaū o Te Tamawai, ko tā Thomas Nabbs, 'Sport isn't the answer to everything but it is a large chunk of what makes people stronger in my opinion and if people want to do sport, they should be able to and that's the place I want to get the waterboy too.'

He kaupapa mahi tahi ki ngā kura me ngā kaunihera. Nā te tautoko a pūtea a ngā kamupene o Aotearoa e whai waewe ai te kaupapa nei hei āwhina i ngā mema ki roto i ngā whare whakapakari tinana me ngā karapu hākinakina. Hei tā Nabbs ko te oranga nui he herehere i ngā hapori. 'That's really rewarding as well just being able to see the development and the changes that some of the members have experienced just from being able to play sport. Making people feel included, teaching them those lessons, giving them that self-esteem and self purpose that sport does' .

Ko tā Nabbs ko te whakawhānui i te kaupapa Tamawai ki te motu te aronga nui.