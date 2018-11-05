"Tē taea te karo i te tai āniwhaniwha, engari ka āhei tonu te tieki i te whānau"

Ko tēnei te rā Whakaohooho mō ngā Tai Aniwhaniwha, ā, hei tā Te Rākau Whakamarumaru kei te mōrearea te taha moana katoa o Aotearoa. Ka tiro atu mātau i ngā rautaki ohotata e pā ana ki ngā tai āniwhaniwha.

Haere mā raro, koia te kōrero matua e pā ana ki ngā tai āniwhaniwha.

“Consider walking or basically biking, if everyone jumps in their car, then they basically risk having traffic jams even potentially accidents and people getting trapped in a traffic jam in an at-risk zone,” te kī a Paul Stuart o Te Rākau Whakamarumaru ki Te Tairāwhiti.

E akiaki ana a Te Rākau Whakamarumaru kia mataara te tangata ki ngā tohu o te tai āniwhaniwha, arā te rū whenua, te piki wawe me te heke wawe rānei o te tai, me ngā oro rerekē o te moana.

“If there's a long earthquake, it doesn't have to be violent, but it lasts a minute or longer, or a strong earthquake where you struggle to stand up straight, and you live in the tsunami zone, then you need to look at self-evacuating - be gone. “Long or strong, be gone,” koia ko tā Stuart.

I te rau tau kua hipa, neke atu i te hauwhā miriona tāngata i te ao whānui kua ngaro atu i ngā tai āniwhawhina. Nō te tau 2015 whakatauhia e te UN he rā whakaoohooho, kia toha i ngā rautaki ohotata.

“If you're at a beach anywhere in the world and you see the sea suddenly goes out a long way then that could indicate a tsunmai is coming, but after an eartquake you shouldn't be waiting to see that as a sign,” tā Stuart.

Kei tae ohorere mai ētahi tai āniwhaniwha, kāre ngā kaimahi ohotata e whai wā kia whakarite i ngā rautaki whakawātea, ka riro mā te tangata anō ia e whakawātea.

“So rather than trying to jump in their cars and drive along parallel with the beach they'd actually be better to grab a few belongings to basically cross the road and go up the hill,” te kī a Stuart.

E tūtohu ana a Te Rākau W kia tirohia ngā mahere whakawātea kei te ipurangi.