Te Puia Master Carver honoured for 50 years of service

He whakanui i te tohunga whakairo o Te Wānanga Whakairo rākau i a Clive Fugill te mahi, mō ōna tau rima tekau e mahi ana ki te wānanga whakairo i Te Puia. Nō ngā kāwai rangatira o Ngāi Te Rangi, ko Fugill tētahi o ngā tauira tuatahi rawa i uru ki raro i ngā akoranga a te tohunga whakairo, a John Taiapa o Ngāti Porou.

He tohu whakanui nā ngā tauira ō naianei, ō mua hoki ki a Clive Fugill Heoi mo tēnei tohunga kaiwhakairo māhaki, he rā noa iho tēnei i te tari!

“I remember Hone Taiapa who was our master at the time and he said ‘you come here to learn this art, to perpetuated and carry it on and for the future’ and that's the thing that has keep me here are those very words.”

Ko ia tētahi o ngā tauira tuatahi i kuraina ki te wānanga whakairo rākau i te tau ono tekau mā whitu. Kua rima tekau tau nō tōna uruhanga ki te wānanga tae noa ki tēnei wā kāua mōna anake, engari mō te kura tonu.

“If it had not of been for back in the time of Iremia Kapua teaching in that first school in 1926, the one that Apirana set up and teaching John Taiapa, Pene Taiapa and the other students of that time particular John passed that knowledge on to us.”

Tekau mā wha miriona tāra kei te whakapauhia e Te Puia hei whakawhanake i ngā whare o te Wānanga Whakairo rākau e ai ki te Tumu Whakarae he tūahuatanga hei whakawhānui ake i te kura.

“50 years since the first intake came onto the site is a significant achievement, I don't know if anyone back then would think that it would of lasted for 50 years but it has and not only lasted it thrive.”

He patu i tākoha atu ki a Clive Fugill. E ai ki a ia, ehara i te mea ka mutu ia i te mahi, engari ka nana tonu.