Te Pirirakau reaches out to international environmentalists

Hei aukati i te ngahorotanga o ngā urupā Māori, wāhi tapu o Te Puna ki roto o te ākau o Tauranga, kei te mahi tahi te hapori me ētahi mātanga kaipūtaiao o te ao. Kua whakaae mai tētahi rōpū Wīwī kia awhinatia te kaupapa e rātou, koinei te whakahau a Tommy Wilson o Te Pirirākau.

Kei te āta ngahorohoro te urupā o Epiha, na whai anō tēnei kaitiaki ki ngā matanga kaipūtaiao o te ao.

“We realise that our urupā and our little sites of significant were falling into the water because of the erosion, we really didn't know what we were doing but we knew we had to do something and as we were doing that we meet a French scientist who was having a sabbatical here.”

He whakapapa tō Te Puna ki a Wīwi, i whai wāhi rātou ki te tiaki i tētahi māngai nō te kāhui Taiao o Wīwi, ā, i kawea e rātou i a ia ki te moutere o Tukoro tērā i raru na runga i ngā mahi ngāhorohoro.

“There are many sites around the Tauranga Moana harbour and Matakana that need to be protected otherwise when they go the story goes with them.”

E ai ki tētahi Kainoho a Ralph Jefferson, “It is a desire of both Pakeha and Māori to extent that French connection and to honour it.”

Whai muri i ngā kōrero whakawhiti he karahipi taiao kua whakatūhia hei whakamaumahara i a Awanuiarangi Black.

Hei tā Wilson, “She has made a commitment to sponsor a scholarship/ internship where one of our Rangatahi can go to France and learn that knowledge about how we can stop or slow down this erosion and bring all that knowledge back.”

Ka noho tēnei tūhononga ki waenga i a Te Puna me Wīwi hei tuapapa mo ngā kaupapa whakarauora, ā taiao mo tēnei takiwa.