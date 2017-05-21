Te kuti huruhuru me te heu pāhau - BarberCraft 2017

Ko ngā kōiriiri me ngā kōnekeneke o te taumata tiketike o te kuti makawe i whariki ake ki te aroaro o te whakaminenga i te whakataetae BarberCraft. Neke atu i te kotahi rau ngā kaikuti i pae atu ki te hui ki te whakaatu i tō rātou pūkenga, ā, i waenganui i a rātou ko tētahi tokorua Māori e tātāwhai ana kia eke.

I tōiriiri ai te ariā i te taiopenga tuarua ā-tau o BarberCraft, karahuihui ai te tini me te mano i runga i te kaupapa tapatapahi makawe, pāhau hoki.

Ko tā Julian Maloney, Kaiwhakawā, Kaikutimakawe, "BarberCraft's in its second year, it's the biggest event for barbering nationally barbering's grown in the last 5-10 years so it's a great opportunity for everyone to invite barbers from all over the country."

Kua rongonui tēnei uri o Ngāti Porou mo āna heu hātea, i mau i a Cole Weldon te taitara Classic Cut mo te tau kua hipa, he tohu mō tana wikitōria ki te hui BarberCraft tuatahi.

E ai ki te kōrero a Cole Weldon, Kaikutimakawe nō Ngāti Porou, "The best thing about BarberCraft I reckon was meeting heaps of people I've never met before, it is a competition but it's about sharing unique skills with each other."

I te rangi nei, neke atu i te kotahi rau ngā tāne, wahine hoki i mau kuti hiko. He uri a Rawiri Douglas no Te Arawa waka, ā, ko ia tētahi o ngā kaiwhakataetae i eke ki te pae.

Ko tā Rawiri Douglas, Kaikutimakawe nō Te Arawa, "E ai nga kaiwhakahaere me mahia he combover no reira me matakite nei te ahua o tona makawe me poto rawa atu me whakakoingia i nga tahataha koira te mahi."

Ko tā Rawiri, ina ka taiea ngā makawe, ka wehi katoa mai te whaiāipo.

"Ka tiro atu ki te mira koirā taku ataahua, koirā te take ka kite i te makawe he whakaātaahua ia rā ia rā, kia pērā ka whiwhi ai te mahi ka pērā ka whiwhi ai te wahine."

Hei te pō nei ka rewa ngā ingoa o ngā toa o te whakataetae ki te whārangi pukamata BarberCraft.