Te āhuatanga pōti ki Mahia

Ko te hunga nō Aotearoa e noho ana ki tawāhi e wātea ana ki te tuku pōti ināianei, heoi, me pēhea te hunga e noho tonu ana ki kōnei?

Ka ahu atu mātou ki ngā tāone iti o Aotearoa pērā ki Te Mahia, ki te whai i o rātou whakaaro mō te kowhiringa matua e kainamu mai ana.

Ko tā tētahi o ngā kaiako-ā-rohe, Arna Whaanga, "A lot of our people aren't sitting at home or in particular watching the news about politics."

Kei raro a Mahia i te kaunihera o Wairoa, e iwa tekau ōrau ngā kaipōti kua rehitatia, ēngari, kei te tuku pōti rānei rātou?

Ko tā Whaanga, “It's hard to believe politicians because of that stigma that's attached to them. As Māori we grow up feeling like a minority, not feeling we are, and we're treated like that. So why would we even want to vote? We're not heard.”

Ko tā Grace Ormond, “I think it's the whole thing of understanding the voting process right through to what are they going to get out of it at the end.”

Ko te waihanga āheinga mahi tētahi o ngā take kei te tihi o te rārangi, “Set our young people up to be able to go into business wherever that may be,” tā Ormond.

Ko tētahi o ngā mea nui ki kōnei ko te tiaki taiao me te whai mātauranga, “Whether that be in school or general or things like trusteeship, where's the governnce structure and the training for that so we can be global with our whare.”

Kei kō atu i te whitu rau ngā tāngata i kōnei I te kōwhiringa matua rua mano tekau mā whā, e iwa tekau mā rima ngā tāngata i tuku pōti.