Take a look inside Gisborne's Tairawhiti Waka

Ka puare te waka a Tairawhiti ki Tūranganui-a-Kiwa ki te hāpori a tēra wiki. Ēngari na te Tohunga Waka a Te Aturangi Nepia-Clamp I whakaatu motuhake ki a Te Kāea i te tuatahi.

Nau Mai Haere mai ki Tairawhiti Waka, hei te Rāhina tūwhera ai te waka kia tirotiro haere te hāpori.

Ko tā te Heamana o Tairawhiti Voyaging Trust a Te Aturangi Nepia-Clamp, "Everyone is welcome, we want people to come and engage our waka and love our waka like we do and come the school term we want to start with the school children."

Ka timata hoki te whakaako i te hunga whakatere waka.

"We've got some local people that are trained but they have their own full-time work so we'll probably start with Turanga Ararau, who are one of our partners in this, and maybe start with training their young people."

Ēngari me whai tikanga te manuhiri.

"Take your shoes off before you come on-board we have no drugs no alcohol no smoking, so all of those things that we'd like respected and other than that just respect our waka and we'll respect you."

Atu i ngā hua mātauranga he hua pakihi anō hoki te whainga.

"It is free to come and look over the vessel but until we get our commercial licence, which won't be for another three months or so we won't be taking any commercial paid passengers out."

Ka taea e ngā tāngata rima tekau te nui te haere ma runga i tēnei waka.