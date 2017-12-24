Tairawhiti's floating classroom arrives in Gisborne

Kua tae atu te akomanga, te waka hourua anō hoki, a Tairawhiti, ki tana kainga ki te wāpū o Tūranganui a Kiwa. I wehe atu te waka, e miriona tāra neke atu te wāriu, i Tāmaki i tēra wiki.

Kua ea te moemoea he rua tekau ma whitu tau te roa i te taenga mai o Tairawhiti waka.

Ko tā te Tāhuhu o Tairawhiti Voyaging Trust a Te Aturangi Nepia-Clamp"It's a big day bringing Tairawhiti home to the Tairawhiti and I'm just overjoyed and really happy."

Ko tā Kaumatua Taina Ngarimu "ko Te Tairawhiti, ka waimarie kia whiwhi waka pēnei."

Ko tā Mark Kopua no Ngāti Porou "kua ea, kua ea te takahi roa kia ū mai tēnei kaupapa ki roto ki waenganui i a tātou."

Ka tū hei akomanga mo ngā tamariki, ahurea katoa hoki hei te tau hou, ā, ko ngā marautanga mahi katoa ka akona na te mahi whakatere waka.

Ko tā Nepia-Clamp "Our target is every school in the Tairawhiti and every person who is actually interested in this kaupapa is welcome aboard. And we'l be doing a lot of sailing a lot of wananga on our waka and I can see right away she feels at home here."

I wehe atu a Tairawhiti i Tāmaki i tēra wiki. Ko tā Nepia-Clamp tino pai tana haerenga tuatahi.

"This is the 8th [waka] i managed the build of. There is alot of little bits and pieces, improvements that I noticed could be made and I was unsure how it was going to perform, but on our trip down here the [improvements] performed beautifully."

Ka tuwhera a Tairawhiti waka ki te hapori i te waru o Kohitatea.