Tairāwhiti iwi and Police band together to help reduce family violence

Ko te rohe o Te Tairāwhiti kei te taumata tiketike o ngā tatauranga patu tangata i te motu, ā tāngata takitahi nei. Nā reira, e tūmanakohia ana mā te mahi tahi a ngā pirihimana rātou ko ngā iwi, hapū te kaupapa hōu a Whāngaia ngā Pā Harakeke aua tatauranga e whakaheke iho.

E 3500 ngā karanga ka whakautua e ngā pirihimana o Te Tairāwhiti ia tau, heoi ko tā rātou me tīni taua tūāhuatanga..

E ai ki te Āpiha Matua a Greg Brown, “The family harm rates here in the Tairāwhiti are the worst in the country, so when you consider the impacts on whānau that's huge.”

Nā whai anō kei te mahi ngātahi ngā pirihimana me ngā iwi i tētahi kaupapa hōu a Whangai Ngā Pā Harakeke, kia kōtahi te punaha kōrero, kia mōhio pū ai ngā hiahia o ngā whānau

“I think in the passed the system in a general sense has imposed outcomes and whilst enforcement is one of those key components and for police and iwi it's about preventing the harm.”

Ko te mahi ngātahi o ngā roopu rerekē te mea motuhake o te kaupapa otira te matapaki ia keehi, he kaupapa kāore anō kia kitea i ngā tau.

“Being connected is really important, so whānau will tell us we don't want multiple people coming through our door so the start point for us is actually get everyone together, other agencies, other partners to work out what is going on and how do the others support that.”

He tuatahitanga mō te rohe nā whai anō kua tipu to rātou tira mai i te whā ki te 23 hei kaupare i tēnei raru nui.