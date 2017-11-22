Symposium aims to build Māori and Ainu indigenous relations

E rere atu a Josh Wharehinga, kaikaunihera ki Turanga, ki Hapani i te taha o tētahi rōpu kia whakapakari ngā hononga Māori ki te iwi taketake Ainu o reira. He haerenga tēnei e whai ake i tēra o te Minita Whanaketanga Māori o mua i tēra tau.

Ko Josh Wharehinga tētahi o te tokorima whakautu i te karanga a te Kāwanatanga o Hapani mō te wānanga a te Māori me te Ainu.

Wharehinga says "It's definitely a sharing of information and it's definitely a sharing of cultural practise as well."

Nā te ohu o Asia New Zealand me Te Puni Kokiri tana haerenga i utu, hei wherawhera i ngā ara e kaha ake ai te whakapau kaha a ngā Kāwanatanga ki ngā iwi tangata whenua.

"I do want to help strengthen those relationships and kind of give a practical lens between the Japanese Government, the Comprehensive Ainu Policy Office and also the Ainu whānau of Japan and I definitely hope to build the relationships between our government and their government but also between Māori and Ainu."

Mā tēnei hui e ita ake ai te hononga i herea i te wā o te Minita Whanaketanga Māori o mua, i a Te Ururoa Flavell.

"There's a lot of governance stuff that we can do across all governments that work with indigenous peoples in order to be able to not only support indigenous practise in principle but actually practically by resourcing."

Ka hoki mai te rōpū nei ki Aotearoa hei te Rātū.