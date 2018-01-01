Swimmers take to Rere Rockslide despite health warnings.

He whakatūpato hauora te tohu ki te papa retireti o Rere i waho ake o Tūranga, na te whakamātautau e mea ana he nui ngā hamuti ka puta ki te wai. Ēngari i haere tonu te hunga kauhoe ki reira.

Ka tau te hunga kauhoe ki konei ahakoa ngā kupu whakatūpato.

Hei tā Olive Lewis, Ngati Porou, Rongowhakaata, "We were happy to come because we spoke with some of the farmers up here who look after the area and we were told it's fine."

It's the first time I've been here in about 15-years. The kids and the people here are having an awesome time. I have heard the water quality isn't that good at the moment but from what I've seen so far it hasn't been too bad, hopefully, the rain helped wash a bit of it away," tā Miah Nikora, Ngāti Porou.

Ko tā Marie Malone, Ngāti Porou, "Because we've just finished RnV they say it's going to become really packed right through the falls, the rockslide, and the Champagne Springs I don't think it's going to deter them, it hasn't deterred us."

Gisborne District Council water tests put Rere rockslide E-coli levels at 10,000 parts per 100mls of water. The acceptable level for swimming is below 260. Rere falls, two-kilometers down the road, is also a no-go zone with a reading of 4300 parts E-coli per 100mls of water.

Hei tā te koromatua o Tūranga nui a Kiwa a Mayor Meng Foon, "Mai rā ano, ehara rātou e mataku ki te mauri o te wai. Ōtira to mātou mahi he haere tonu ki te whakapai i te mauri o te wai he whakatipu he rakau tahito i te taha. Me kī ahakoa te code red te code green kei te ngakaunui nga tangata te kauhoe ki tēra toka retireti o Rere."

I whakmātauhia te wai nei mua i te wā Kirihimete, kua kake ake te taumata hamuti he toru tekau ma waru o ngā wā atu i te taumata haumaru mo te kauhoe.

Atu i te oranga wai ko tētahi tino raru ko te hunga manuhiri e waihotia ana a rātou rapihi ki konei.

Hie tā Malone, "This was just in this little wee area right here where we're standing. That's just shocking."

E tatari ana te Kaunihera mo te pūtea tautoko kia mahi ngātahi ki ngā kaipāmu kia whakawhānui ake i te kaupapa whakaora wai.