Stroke campaign launches with special focus on Māori

I te rā nei timata ai te kaupapa FAST hei whakamataara i te marea ki ngā tohu o te rehu ohotata me te hiranga o te waea tika atu i te nama ohorere. He aronga matua tonu a ngai Māori i runga i te mōhio tata ki te pūtoru te tūpono ka pāngia tēnei hunga.

Ko Valerie Teraitua te kaitiaki matua i tōna pāpā a Upokoina, i pāngia ki te rehu ohotata e toru ngā wā i ngā tau e whitu kua hipa.

Ko tāna, "The first stroke he had in 2009 he was sitting outside a fish shop and he realised his arm was just raising. The second was a year later, it was probably the most frightening thing for me to see; my dad collapse at work and just become totally unconscious. I remember I was yelling out 'Dad! Dad!' in fright and in panic and the ambulance [staff] said that he can't hear me."

Ko tā te kaupapa FAST he whakamataara i te marea ki ngā tohu o te rehu ohotata - te tāngangetanga o te kanohi, te ngoikore o te ringa me te kunanu mai o te korero - he tohu me mātua mātai ake.

Ko tā Teraitua "Time is a factor. The fastest drive I have ever been in was from Middlemore to Auckland Hospital when dad had his second stroke, because time was against my father. That would have determined the severity of his stroke because the brain would have been starved of oxygen."

I wheturangitia tōna pāpā i tēra tau na te mate pūkahu kakā he ono tekau tau tāna pakeke. Ko tā Teraitua me mataara te hunga ki nga tohu o te rehu ohotata ina he mate ohorere.

"I have four children and two mokopuna and I don't want my children and grandchildren to go through what I've been through as a daughter so total health and wellbeing is definitely number one."

Nā te Stroke Foundation, te Manatū Hauora me te Health Promotion Agency te kaupapa FAST. E toru marama te roa.