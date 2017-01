Some might call it brave and others, literally flipping crazy.

Haruru ana te whenua ki Whāngārei i ngā mātanga manawa kai tūtae i eke panuku, eke pahikara ki ngā tihitihi o te wehi i te whakangāhau nui taioreore Nitro Circus. I karahui atu te tini me te mano ki te taiwhanga o Toll Stadium ki te mātaki i ngā mahi mōrearea a te tangata me te uri Māori, whetu maiangi BMX anō hoki, a Jed Mildon.

He māia, e ai ki ētahi, ā, e ai ki ētahi atu he mōrearea noa iho.

He tuatahitanga mō te rohe o Whāngarei, neke atu i te tekau ma rua mano tāngata i karapinepine atu, tōna karahuinga nui rawa atu nō te taenga tuatahi mai a te maninirau ki Tāmaki i te tau rua mano tekau ma rua.

Hei tā Jed Mildon - Ngāti Kahungunu, “They're going to see firsthand what their noise and rowdiness does to us. It helps us perform and it lets us send it big.”

Kaore i tua atu i te whetu maiangi o te pō, arā te manawa kai tūtae rongonui a Jed Mildon. Hei tā Mildon, he rangi whakahirahira tēnei kua roa e haere mai ana.

Ko tā Mildon, “Since I was 14, I've been preparing for this day. Now I make sure I just eat healthy, make sure I meditate every day, I stretch every day, I basically make sure my mind is cleared, my nutrition is feed correctly, I get the right sleep and I keep on top of my game.”

Ko Mildon te tuatahi ki te takahuri toru, me te takahuri whā, heoi ko te takahuri rima mō tēnei autaia o te kapa Nirto Circus, taihoa ake.

Hei tā Mildon, “There's always world firsts in our shows. I'm just looking at going as big as I can and stomping it on the wheels. Maybe you'll see five backflips, but it might be over five different jumps.”

Ehara i te momo mahi ma Hemi mō Hami rānei, heoi hei tā Mildon ko te whakatutuki i ngā mahi taunga kore, kaore he painga i tua atu.

Ko tā Mildon, “I get to open people’s eyes up to things that aren't meant to be done on a bike and it makes people happy. It's just so rewarding and so gratifying.”