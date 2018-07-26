Settlement deed progress for Marutūāhu and Pare Hauraki iwi

Kua waitohutia te whakataunga Tiriti o Marutūāhu e te Minita Take Tiriti a Andrew Little ā ko tāna kua rite hoki is ki te waitohu i tēra o Pare Hauraki. Ko tāna hoki mā ngā iwi kē te whakatau i o rātou ake nawe ma te tikanga Māori ina he raru kei te haere.

E wha o ngā iwi e rima kei te whakaae kia koke whakamua te kerēme o Marutūāhu.

Ko tā te Minita Take Tiriti a Andrew Little "Ngāti Paoa haven't agreed there are some internal issues. I dont think they're insurmountable but I think it is now time to make progress with that settlement."

Ā, kei te tautoko te Minita o mua a Chris Finlayson i te whakatau.

"It's a real advance that they've got to this stage and I'm delighted."

Kua rite hoki a Little ki te waitohu i te whakataunga kereme o Pare Hauraki, tēra i tūtū ai te puehu te rohe o Tauranga Moana, ko te whakawhitingā o ngā kērēme te take.

Ko tā Little "we've got changes to the deed. I'm going to sign it. I've made it very clear my expectation now is that they embark on a tikanga based process."

I tōia te Karauna ki te aroaro o te Kōti e Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei, he kore nō rātou e aro ki ngā pānga o Ngāti Whātua ki roto i te whakaaetanga mō Marutūāhu. Ko tāna kia aro ngā whakataunga kerēme ki te tikanga Māori ina he whakawhitinga kerēme te hua.

Ko tā Little "whatever the court decides to do it doesn't stop the Crown being able to respond constructively if the court rules against us or if it rules for us. So we'll see what happens there."