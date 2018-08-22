Sergeant George Nepia returns to Rangitukia

Ko George Nepia tētahi o ngā ika a whiro rua tekau mā whitu I whakahokia mai I Mareia i Singapore hoki, ā, I tēnei rā I kawe atu tona whanau I ana kōiwi ki tōna wā kainga ki Rangitukia.

E ono tekau ma wha tau e tāria ana kia hoki atu a George Nepia ki te kainga.

Ko tā tōna iramutu a Huinga Nepia "it would mean so much to my grandmother Huinga, it started from her. The cry in her heart is in me now and for a mother to lose her son and not have him buried by her - this means so much to us."

No te ringa aitua i hinga ai a Nepia ki tā wāhi, e rua tekau mā whā tau tōna pakeke. Kei te ngau kikino tonu te mamae ki tona whanau. Hei tā rātou he tangata tino mau pukenga.

Ko tā Huinga “He might have been the all black in our whanau. He was a very good rugby player, he was First XV at Gisborne Boys High school. At 16 he wqas also head biy and he was also DUX.

Hei tāna iramutu a Minita Brent Swann "These are the real rangatira who were cut down. It's a huge loss, not just for our family but for the whole of Ngāti Porou."

I tū tētahi karakia poroporoāki ki a George ki te whare karakia o Tikitiki, te wāhi hoki i marena ai ona mātua, kei reira hoki te whakamaumaharatanga ki ona tupuna I hinga ki te pakanga.

Ko tā Swann "It's a memorial to those soldiers who passed away in WW1 and WW2 and Dee-Dup Sergeant George Nepia is also part of that."

Ko Hinepare marae te wāhi mutunga i haere ai a Nepia, ā, ka noho ia ki konei mo te pō.

Ko tā Huinga, “this means so much to me and my whanau.”

Ka tukuna atu a George Nepia ki te rua kōiwi o ōna matua tīpuna ki te urupa o Ōkaroro āpōpō.