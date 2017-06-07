School counters period shame with free sanitary products

Ko te turaki i te whakamā me te mānukanuka mō te mate wahine te mahi a Te Kura Kōhine o Kerehana i Tamaki. He tari o te ora tō te kura ka whiwhi pūtea āwhina mō tētahi tākuta mā ngā tauria me te tuku kope mate wahine mō te kore utu. E ai ki te tūmuaki, e tau ana ngā ākonga i te mōhiotanga atu, ko wā rātou hiahia, ka tutuki.

He taonga tēnei, ki ētahi he rawa. Inaeanei, kei te tukua mō te kore utu.

Ko tā Angeline Lal, kaiwhakahaere matua o te Tari Hauora ā kura "for the past 17-years that I have been associated with Kelston Girls' it's always been here it's given to the girls for free no questions asked. We provide tampons, pads and undergarments if they need."

I te marama o Paengawhāwhā i whakahē a Pharmac i te tono kia riro māna ngā utu mō ngā kope mate wahine, ēngari i taua wā tonu i tuku te kawanatanga i te rima tekau mano tāra ki a KidsCan mo tēnei take hei āwhi i ētahi kura pēnei i tēnei.

Ko tā Lal "it should be available not only in schools but in every institution. It's really important that they get access to what we have here and also in terms of hygiene so that they can look after their health and so they can attend classes and learn."

He taumata rua tēnei kura, engari ko te kaupapa ka wātea ki ngā ākonga katoa i konei, ahakoa pēhea te whai rawa o te whānau.

Ko tā Kim Jones, Kaikiripaepae ki te Tari Hauora ā kura "on average I would hand out a pack which comprises of two pads about 50 times a day and the attitude of the girls that come in here is they are very grateful. "I think it's a great service because there is a lot of families out there that can't afford these products."

He rua rau mā waru ngā kura kua whai hua na te pūtea o KidsCan i tēnei tau, kia kore te utu rawa e aukatihia tētahi. I timata te rōpū te awhina i tēnei kura i tēra tau.